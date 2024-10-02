Spend your lunch hour delving into Central Florida's spooky attractions at the Orange County History Center

From Terror on Church Street to Halloween Horror Nights?

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:27 pm

Spend your lunchtime delving into Central Florida's spooky attfactions
Courtesy photo
Spend your lunchtime delving into Central Florida's spooky attfactions
The happiest place on earth can also, at times, become the haunted-est place on earth ... as no less an authority than the History Center will attest to this week.

This lunchtime event traces the spookier undercurrent of Orlando’s tourist-industrial complex, where rogue Imagineers, actors and designers would turn their not-inconsiderable skills toward frightening the daylights out of locals and tourists. Of course Halloween Horror Nights will likely end up the focus of the day, but hopefully Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, A Petrified Forest and Skull Kingdom will be given some time.

And they just can’t leave out the iconic year-round haunted house in downtown Orlando, Terror on Church Street, that scarred many an unsuspecting reveler ... and shared crew with the broadcast team behind Orlando’s own lost 1990s horror host, the Grave Master. (Is this writer banging on about that AGAIN? Yes.)

Noon Friday, Oct. 4, Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org, free.

Location Details

Orange County Regional History Center

65 E. Central Blvd., Heritage Square Downtown

407-836-8500

thehistorycenter.org



Matthew Moyer

