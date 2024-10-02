Spend your lunch hour delving into Central Florida's spooky attractions at the Orange County History Center

This lunchtime event traces the spookier undercurrent of Orlando’s tourist-industrial complex, where rogue Imagineers, actors and designers would turn their not-inconsiderable skills toward frightening the daylights out of locals and tourists. Of course Halloween Horror Nights will likely end up the focus of the day, but hopefully Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, A Petrified Forest and Skull Kingdom will be given some time.
And they just can’t leave out the iconic year-round haunted house in downtown Orlando, Terror on Church Street, that scarred many an unsuspecting reveler ... and shared crew with the broadcast team behind Orlando’s own lost 1990s horror host, the Grave Master. (Is this writer banging on about that AGAIN? Yes.)
Noon Friday, Oct. 4, Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org, free.
