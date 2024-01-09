Sound the bagpipes! Central Florida Scottish Highland Games are back this weekend

Photo courtesy Central Florida Scottish Highland Games/Facebook Central Florida Scottish Highland Games happen this weekend

As the new year begins, you may be feeling an itch to travel. Luckily, a piece of Scotland is coming to Orlando this weekend.The Central Florida Scottish Highland Games is back for a 46th year, happening at Winter Springs’ Central Winds Park. The two-day event will surely make attendees feel as if they are frolicking in a historic Scottish town with music, dances, spirits, foods … oh, and athletic competitions aplenty.This year’s Games feature Scottish country dancing, axe-throwing, pipe and drum bands, Scottish Highland cows and even unicorn hugs (did we stutter?). Celebrate the new year with some real— that’s Scottish for “let’s drink to days gone by,” you eejit — at this local tradition.