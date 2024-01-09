Sound the bagpipes! Central Florida Scottish Highland Games are back this weekend

The Central Florida Scottish Highland Games is back for a 46th year, happening at Winter Springs’ Central Winds Park. The two-day event will surely make attendees feel as if they are frolicking in a historic Scottish town with music, dances, spirits, foods … oh, and athletic competitions aplenty.
This year’s Games feature Scottish country dancing, axe-throwing, pipe and drum bands, Scottish Highland cows and even unicorn hugs (did we stutter?). Celebrate the new year with some real auld lang syne — that’s Scottish for “let’s drink to days gone by,” you eejit — at this local tradition.
