Sound the bagpipes! Central Florida Scottish Highland Games are back this weekend

'They'll never take our freedom!'

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 10:52 am

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games happen this weekend - Photo courtesy Central Florida Scottish Highland Games/Facebook
Photo courtesy Central Florida Scottish Highland Games/Facebook
Central Florida Scottish Highland Games happen this weekend
As the new year begins, you may be feeling an itch to travel. Luckily, a piece of Scotland is coming to Orlando this weekend.

The Central Florida Scottish Highland Games is back for a 46th year, happening at Winter Springs’ Central Winds Park. The two-day event will surely make attendees feel as if they are frolicking in a historic Scottish town with music, dances, spirits, foods … oh, and athletic competitions aplenty.

This year’s Games feature Scottish country dancing, axe-throwing, pipe and drum bands, Scottish Highland cows and even unicorn hugs (did we stutter?). Celebrate the new year with some real auld lang syne — that’s Scottish for “let’s drink to days gone by,” you eejit — at this local tradition.

Event Details
46th Central Florida Scottish Highland Games

Sat., Jan. 13, 8 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 14, 8:45 a.m.

Central Winds Park 1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs North

Buy Tickets

$10-$1200
Location Details

Central Winds Park

1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs North

1 event

