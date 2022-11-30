Some Central Floridians can visit the Polasek Museum for free this weekend

Take advantage of the agreeable weather and see the sculpture garden

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 2:34 pm

Bank of America cardholders can visit the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens this weekend. - Image via polasek.org
Image via polasek.org
Bank of America cardholders can visit the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens this weekend.

The weather is ideal for a stroll through the garden and Bank of America customers can one of Winter Park's best-kept secrets for free.  BOA's Museums on Us program is offering free admission to the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens in Winter Park this weekend on Dec. 3 and 4.

This upcoming weekend, Bank of America cardholders in Central Florida acan visit the museum which is dedicated to the “Great Floridian” and sculptor, Albin Polasek. 

Almost 200 of Polasek’s works are displayed in the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens along with other works by artists such as Gilbert Salinas who currently has an exhibit, ‘Among the Chaos' until Dec. 4, 2022.

