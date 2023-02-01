Snap! Orlando opens new 'Cultural Fabric' group exhibition on Friday

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

The work of Diana Zhang features in 'Cultural Fabric' - Photo courtesy Snap! Orlando/Facebook
Photo courtesy Snap! Orlando/Facebook
The work of Diana Zhang features in 'Cultural Fabric'

Snap! snaps back this week with 2023’s first opening night party in their sleek downtown environs, and it’s a banger.

In the main gallery, Cultural Fabric: An Exploration of Identity and Commonality features the work of Brant Slomovic, a photo-essayist based in Toronto.

Slomovic’s cultural identity as a Jewish Canadian man married into an Indian family intersects with his professional identity as a frontline emergency medicine doctor, making his a unique lens focused upon documenting his world travels.

Meanwhile, galleries two and three host paintings, sculpture and photography from Mär Martinez, Diana Zhang, Martha Díaz-Adam and Elise Stürup, who variously claim Syrian, Cuban, Chinese, Lebanese and Dominicana heritage, and explore the juxtapositions and power clashes inherent in American lives with global roots.

7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free, reservation requested. Exhibition runs through May 6.

Jessica Bryce Young

