'ShxtsNGigs' podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu bring 'Daddy’s Home' tour to Orlando

The Plaza Live will get a little more British and a lot less filtered

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge “ShxtsNGigs” podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu come to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
“ShxtsNGigs” podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu come to Orlando
The Plaza Live will get a little more British and a whole lot less filtered this week when “ShxtsNGigs” podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu bring their “Daddy’s Home” tour to Orlando.

The two Brit best friends first launched their comedy podcast in 2021, but it took off in 2022 after clips of the show’s “ick” and “Twitter Hall of Fame” segments went viral on TikTok.

Today, they reach millions of Gen Z listeners through Spotify and YouTube. At their biggest tour yet, us Yanks can expect debates, games and more than a few U.K. pop culture hot takes that we may or may not have to furiously google.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Plaza Live, $125-$350.

Event Details
ShxtsNGigs

ShxtsNGigs

Thu., July 25, 6:30 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live


Zoey Thomas

