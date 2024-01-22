Shows I Go To throws one last show (to go to) in Orlando featuring comedian Brittany Brave

Switching it up for one last hurrah

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 1:55 pm

Brittany Brave headlines a secret show in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Brittany Brave headlines a secret show in Orlando
Orlando's Shows I Go To is throwing what they say is their final event ever this weekend: a backyard comedy show featuring South Florida comedian Brittany Brave.  (Miami New Times’ Best Comedian 2021!)

They hybrid music listings/reviews website and event promoter has been throwing events locally for years now —  including the 11Eleven Fest and a Jesse Hughes show at a motorcycle shop —  but this one may be the end of the road as far as live happenings.

The evening features comedian Brittany Brave at an undisclosed location in the College Park/Packing District area on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. (The address will be given with the purchase of a ticket.) The evening also features Ash Cash, Holly Frost, Jarri Knows and Kevin Deane, and hosting duties will be filled by Shawn Smith.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $25-$50.

Event Details
SIGT Backyard Comedy Show

SIGT Backyard Comedy Show

Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m.

Secret Location TBD, Orlando College Park

Buy Tickets

$25-$50

