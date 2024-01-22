Shows I Go To throws one last show (to go to) in Orlando featuring comedian Brittany Brave

They hybrid music listings/reviews website and event promoter has been throwing events locally for years now — including the 11Eleven Fest and a Jesse Hughes show at a motorcycle shop — but this one may be the end of the road as far as live happenings.
The evening features comedian Brittany Brave at an undisclosed location in the College Park/Packing District area on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. (The address will be given with the purchase of a ticket.) The evening also features Ash Cash, Holly Frost, Jarri Knows and Kevin Deane, and hosting duties will be filled by Shawn Smith.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $25-$50.
Event Details
