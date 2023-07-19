2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Shop for your favorite misfit at Bazaar Botanica’s night market

Ivanhoe Park Brewing hosts vendors, artisans and a darkwave dance party

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 1:00 am

DJ Hexorcist
DJ Hexorcist courtesy photo via Facebook

It's that time of the month again: Bazaar Botanica's back with its monthly market at Ivanhoe Park Brewing, this time with a theme most likely to please Orlando's local goth and punk crowd.

DJ Hexorcist, who'll be spinning the best in punk, darkwave, coldwave and goth rock, calls on Orlando to take a step "into the dark, murky depths of night" on Friday for a free night market and dance party featuring more than 20 alternative shops and artisans in Ivanhoe Village.

Food and drinks will be available onsite, with free parking located across the street at the Sportsplex lot. Entry is free, but the event is 18+ (and dog-friendly!).

6 p.m. Friday, July 21 , Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road, bazaarbotanicafair.com, free.

