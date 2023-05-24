Shop creatively local at the Milk Mart in Orlando on Sunday

click to enlarge Photo courtssy Milk Mart/Instagram Plastik Factory will be among the vendors at Milk Mart

Celebrating seven years of giving scores of local vendors and artisans the run of the Milk District, Orlando-centric market the Milk Mart sprawls (honestly) all over Robinson and Bumby for a lazy day of Sunday shopping.Clustered around The Nook on Robinson, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse, the market presents (way) over 100 local artists and enterprises offering up a little bit of everything. That means everyone from Plastik Factory to The Black Express Co. to Sunshine Ln. Pottery to the Gnarly Cuban.The holiday edition of Milk Mart was absolutely bonkers, so come prepared to brave the crowds and wait in some lines. Where else do you have to be? Church?