Shop creatively local at the Milk Mart in Orlando on Sunday

Sunday will be anything but lazy in the Milk District

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Plastik Factory will be among the vendors at Milk Mart - Photo courtssy Milk Mart/Instagram
Photo courtssy Milk Mart/Instagram
Plastik Factory will be among the vendors at Milk Mart
Celebrating seven years of giving scores of local vendors and artisans the run of the Milk District, Orlando-centric market the Milk Mart sprawls (honestly) all over Robinson and Bumby for a lazy day of Sunday shopping.

Clustered around The Nook on Robinson, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse, the market presents (way) over 100 local artists and enterprises offering up a little bit of everything. That means everyone from Plastik Factory to The Black Express Co. to Sunshine Ln. Pottery to the Gnarly Cuban.

The holiday edition of Milk Mart was absolutely bonkers, so come prepared to brave the crowds and wait in some lines. Where else do you have to be? Church?

Noon, Sunday, May 28, The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, milkmartorlando.com, free.

Event Details
Milk Mart: 7th Anniversary Birthday Bash

Milk Mart: 7th Anniversary Birthday Bash

Sun., May 28, 12 p.m.

The Milk District East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, Orlando Milk District

Location Details

The Milk District

East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, Orlando Milk District

4 events 11 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney shuts down any talk of them expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

By Matthew Moyer

No, there won't be a theme park over there, Mickey." Disney abandons plans for miniparks around the country

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe update: New details on lands, attractions, rides and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epic Universe

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Wit and Wrath: The Life and Times of Dorothy Parker’

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Wit and Wrath: The Life and Times of Dorothy Parker’

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Let Me See Your Booty: The Return of SharkTooth Sam’

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Let Me See Your Booty: The Return of SharkTooth Sam’

Also in Arts + Culture

Disney shuts down any talk of them expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

By Matthew Moyer

No, there won't be a theme park over there, Mickey." Disney abandons plans for miniparks around the country

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us