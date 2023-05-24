Shop creatively local at the Milk Mart in Orlando on Sunday

Clustered around The Nook on Robinson, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse, the market presents (way) over 100 local artists and enterprises offering up a little bit of everything. That means everyone from Plastik Factory to The Black Express Co. to Sunshine Ln. Pottery to the Gnarly Cuban.
The holiday edition of Milk Mart was absolutely bonkers, so come prepared to brave the crowds and wait in some lines. Where else do you have to be? Church?
Noon, Sunday, May 28, The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, milkmartorlando.com, free.
