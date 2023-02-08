SheBelieves cup returns to Orlando next week with some of the best women’s soccer players from around the world

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy U.S. Soccer
The SheBelieves Cup tournament returns to Orlando this month
Some of the best in women's soccer from around the world are converging on Orlando next week to compete in the SheBelieves Cup tournament.
The 2023 SheBelieves Cup
is a four-team international tournament aimed to inspire and empower women and girls in the sport of soccer. Returning to Orlando for a third time,
this tournament's contestants are Japan, Brazil, Canada and the United States.
The U.S. Women's National Team had a winning streak of two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022,
so there's pride on on the line here for the U.S. team.
The Orlando portion of the SheBelieves tournament kicks off at Exploria Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 16, with matches at 4 and 7 p.m., before moving on to fellow host cities Nashville and Frisco, Texas, to finish out the tournament.
The matches set for that Thursday at Exploria are Japan vs. Brazil at 4 p.m., and USA vs. Canada at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the Orlando matches on Feb. 16 are available now through Ticketmaster
.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter