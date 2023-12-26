Shake and shimmy in Mills 50 at Velvet Underground: A Spicy Speakeasy

click to enlarge image via Velvet Underground/Instagram

Will Maureen Tucker file a lawsuit? Who can say! What we can say is that this evocatively named traveling cabaret and variety revue is coming through Orlando betwixt Xmas and New Year's, when people are crawling up walls to get away from family. So this particular VU has got you covered with two nights' worth of "musicians, singers, world-class dancers, and specialty acts." Gatsby vibes are also enthusiastically promised. (Pro tip: That means the dizzying flapper parties, not long nights of existential regret building to a tragic ending. Still ticks most of some people's NYE boxes, we guess.)



Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28-29; Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive,

$70.