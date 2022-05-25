Selections of the Week: Hurricane Party, Omar Apollo, The Seasons, Plack Blague and more

click to enlarge
Omar Apollo headlines the House of Blues on Friday
Wednesday, May 25: T-Pain
T-Pain, the legendary rapper, Twitch streamer, Autotune innovator and restaurant owner, is coming to Orlando on his “Road to Wiscansin Tour: We Can’t Believe It Either.” T-Pain is sure to bring all the hits to Disney Springs plus brand-new single “That’s Just Tips.” So make sure you got a ticket in your pocket — that’s just our tip. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando
Friday, May 27: Omar Apollo
Young singer/producer Apollo brings his ‘Desvelado’ tour and its exciting hybrids and meldings of pop musicks to the House of Blues. Center stage will be songs from new album Ivory, wherein Apollo summons forth simmering R&B, pays tribute to his own Mexican musical heritage and worships at the altar of the distorted electric guitar. Where’s he going next musically? Anywhere he wants. His fans are sure to follow.
7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com
, $29.95-$69.95
Friday, May 27: Panic!: Plack Blague
Dark-electronic dance night and gig series Panic! returns after a two-year slumber (in a coffin, surely) with a big synthy, sinister party. Headlining is Midwest industrial leather-daddy Plack Blague, an unmissable sweaty, pervy, masked spectacle live. The Blague will be joined by SYZYGYX from Washington D.C. and newer Orlando duo Pressure Kitten — who land on just the right side of Alien Sex Fiend with their goth-metal sound. DJ’s spinning in between will keep the dour yet celebratory mood going.
8 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, $15
Friday-Saturday, May 27-28: The Seasons
The Creative City Project’s newest immersive arts event is “The Seasons” in collaboration with Orlando Philharmonic. Over a two-night run at the Phil’s home turf of the Plaza Live, this “multi-sensory orchestral performance” will present Vivaldi’s group of violin concertos The Four Seasons
brought to life by the Philharmonic in the round. The music will be paired with large-scale projections and flourishes like wind, leaves, scents, etc. This is Creative City Project’s second undertaking this year, following up the Dragons & Fairies takeover of Leu Gardens, which wrapped back in March. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
, $35-$50
Saturday, May 28: Hurricane Party
West End Trading’s annual Hurricane Party bash returns for a 15th year with a raucous lineup headed up by redoubtable Gainesville’s ska-punkers Less Than Jake. Hosted by West End — which has seen some big-time venue upgrades — and sprawling out over six stages in the immediate area, Hurricane Party also features Passafire, Supervillains doing two sets, Aggrolites, American Party Machine, Gargamel!, Control This and roughly 20 more acts. Rain or shine. Noon, West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, drinkatwestend.com
, $25
Tuesday, May 31: Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.
Even by the notoriously “slack” standards of early 1990s alternative rock, few bands snatched defeat from the jaws of victory better than Massachusetts trio Dinosaur Jr. With absolute outsider anthems like “Freak Scene” and “Start Choppin’” (not to mention their unlikely cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven,” they could’ve easily vaulted past Sonic Youth and — we’ll say it — beat Nirvana to the punch with their blurry but jagged paeans to teenage heartbreak. But the core trio of J. Mascis, Murph and Lou Barlow were uncommunicative and combustible at the best of times. And that’s not a reputation for pop-star longevity. AND YET,
here we are now in 2022 with the OG lineup reunited for a number of years and getting their long-overdue plaudits. This is their story. 9:30 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
, $12.