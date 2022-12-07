See some cinema from the outer limits at Orlando's BizarroLand Film Festival this weekend

click to enlarge 'Chicks' screens at the BizarroLand Film Festival - Photo courtesy BizarroLand
Photo courtesy BizarroLand
'Chicks' screens at the BizarroLand Film Festival

The Sick n’ Wrong Film Festival returns with a new name, look and locale this weekend.

Now freshly rebranded as the BizarroLand Film Festival, the core mission is very much the same, to spotlight films with plenty of “body fluids, pitch-black gallows humor, and skin-crawling awkwardness.”

The ghastly screenings are happening at the Downtown Arts Collective this time around, with three days worth of unsettling fare including Guts, Meat Friend, Chicks, Bobby Drowns and Tap Twice.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11, Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave., bizarroland2022.eventive.org, free-$60.

