SeaWorld's Discovery Cove marks Shark Awareness Day in July with deals and up-close encounters

Photo courtesy Discovery Cove/Facebook Swim with the fishes (sharks) at Discovery Cove

Location Details Discovery Cove 6000 Discovery Cove Way, Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-513-4600 1 article

SeaWorld's Discovery Cove wants you to experience July's "Shark Awareness Day" up close and personal. Shark Awareness Day (a thing!) happens on July 14, but the Discovery Cove day resort has a slate of discounts and options lined up for(ahem) that will be available longer than just the big day.Through July 9, you can get 30% off park reservations booked for any day this year until Dec. 31.Once inside the park, you can you can book yourself a spot on the Shark Swim Program, where 16 hardy folks strap on snorkels and frolic carefully side-by-side with blacktip reef, nurse, zebra and bonnethead sharks. This will run you an additional $169 per person.If you want something with a little more … distance, you can strap on a dive helmet and tread the SeaVenture underwater walking tour, which includes chances to view a veritable gaggle of sharks behind a viewing window.And if you need something to calm your nerves post-shark swim, Discovery Cove will be serving up an "Electric Shark" cocktail — with Tito's Vodka, Malibu Rum and that tiki mainstay, blue Curaçao. And the whole affair is garnished with a shark gummy.Tickets and more info can be found at Discovery Cove's website