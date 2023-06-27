SeaWorld's Discovery Cove marks Shark Awareness Day in July with deals and up-close encounters

Shark Awareness Day (a thing!) happens on July 14, but the Discovery Cove day resort has a slate of discounts and options lined up for shark encounters (ahem) that will be available longer than just the big day.
Through July 9, you can get 30% off park reservations booked for any day this year until Dec. 31.
Once inside the park, you can you can book yourself a spot on the Shark Swim Program, where 16 hardy folks strap on snorkels and frolic carefully side-by-side with blacktip reef, nurse, zebra and bonnethead sharks. This will run you an additional $169 per person.
If you want something with a little more … distance, you can strap on a dive helmet and tread the SeaVenture underwater walking tour, which includes chances to view a veritable gaggle of sharks behind a viewing window.
And if you need something to calm your nerves post-shark swim, Discovery Cove will be serving up an "Electric Shark" cocktail — with Tito's Vodka, Malibu Rum and that tiki mainstay, blue Curaçao. And the whole affair is garnished with a shark gummy.
Tickets and more info can be found at Discovery Cove's website.
