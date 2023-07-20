SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival returns to Orlando with local brews and entertainment through this fall

The festival kicks off July 28, bringing with it more than 100 craft brews, wines, seltzers and cocktails, along with 15 paired dishes to sample.
The drinking fun goes down Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4, along with the purchase of admission into the park.
Guests also have the option to purchase a festival lanyard and can choose between 8- and 12-sample packages. There's also a special offer available to passholders to purchase the exclusive 15-sample package for the price of a 12-sample.
This year, Craft Beer Festival brings back all the returning favorite brews, as well as plenty of new drinks and dishes. Some of the local breweries highlighted include Crooked Can, Motorworks Brewing and Orange Blossom Brewing Co.
New dishes to sample this year include pulled pork sliders, short rib poutine, pork belly and kimchi, street corn coated in Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Wisconsin bratwurst, churro cheesecake and more.
The Craft Beer Festival happens at the same time as SeaWorld's nighttime live music event, Summer Spectacular Concert Series. The series brings concerts every weekend, so guests can drink away the day before they soak up some live music.
