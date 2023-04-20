Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

SeaWorld Orlando’s new stand-up surf-themed coaster opens in May

SeaWorld was stoked to announce Pipeline, their seventh roller coaster

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 12:21 am

An opening date has been announced for new SeaWorld coaster Pipeline
Rendering via SeaWorld Orlando
An opening date has been announced for new SeaWorld coaster Pipeline
SeaWorld's newest "surf-themed" rollercoaster, Pipeline,  looks to finally open next month.

The news of the May opening was spilled via a video posted on SeaWorld's social media earlier this week.

Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster was originally announced back in October of last year, the seventh coaster at the theme park, which fancies itself the Coaster Capital of the World.  

Pipeline will launch lucky riders 110 feet up in the air— while standing up, might we add— with surfboard-style seats that mimic the feel of riding the waves. Test runs of the ride are already underway.

So hang loose for a few more weeks!


