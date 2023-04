SeaWorld Orlando’s new stand-up surf-themed coaster opens in May

click to enlarge Rendering via SeaWorld Orlando An opening date has been announced for new SeaWorld coaster Pipeline

SeaWorld's newest "surf-themed" rollercoaster, Pipeline, looks to finally open next month.The news of the May opening was spilled via a video posted on SeaWorld's social media earlier this week.Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster was originally announced back in October of last year, the seventh coaster at the theme park, which fancies itself the Coaster Capital of the World. Pipeline will launch lucky riders 110 feet up in the air— while, might we add— with surfboard-style seats that mimic the feel of riding the waves. Test runs of the ride are already underway.So hang loose for a few more weeks!