SeaWorld Orlando’s 60th anniversary celebration begins next week

Theme park discounts, merch and celebration all around

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 4:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando’s 60th anniversary celebration begins next week
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando’s 60th anniversary is coming up, which means a new roller coaster, special discounts, vintage merchandise, cake-cutting and more is on the way.

The year-long celebration happens March 21-24 and will mark 60 years since SeaWorld first opened in San Diego with special limited-time events and opportunities.

Every day at 10 a.m. during the launch party, guests will be able to attend a celebratory cake-cutting with SeaWorld Orlando Park President Jon Peterson and receive a free cupcake while Peterson tells stories about SeaWorld’s 60 years.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, plush animals, snow globes, water bottles, backpacks, notebooks, blankets and a custom Precious Moments collectible are just some of the new vintage-inspired merchandise items hitting shops for the park’s 60th.

There will also be opportunities for guests to interact with Shamu and Crew for the first time in years and take a commemorative picture with them and Coral the Dolphin, Sydney the Shark and Puck the Penguin.

The historic Pass Member Lounge in SeaWorld Orlando will make a comeback as a special gallery with historic photos and memorabilia from the park over the past 60 years. Dancers, confetti cannons and commemorative photo-ops will also be a part of the celebration.

Park officials also announced that for a limited time, guests can buy tickets, annual passes and Fun Cards for up to 30 percent off.

As previously announced, SeaWorld Orlando will also debut the Penguin Trek rollercoaster this summer.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Bar crawls, festivals and more St. Patrick's Day events happening in Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

Bar crawls, festivals and more St. Patrick's Day events happening in Orlando

Alanis Morissette-inspired musical 'Jagged Little Pill' comes to Orlando this month

By Alexandra Sullivan

'Jagged Little Pill' opens in Orlando March 19.

Orlando Nerd Nite turns 11 as international anthology hits bookshelves, including some local contributors

By Kyle Eagle

Ricardo Williams presenting at Nerd Nite Orlando

There's a Blockbuster (Experience) at the Central Florida Fair. Can you pick us up some tapes?

By Matthew Moyer

Go to Blockbuster at the Central Florida Fair this weekend

Orlando Nerd Nite turns 11 as international anthology hits bookshelves, including some local contributors

By Kyle Eagle

Ricardo Williams presenting at Nerd Nite Orlando

Two fresh Orlando productions featuring songs and stories you haven’t seen or heard before, both with strong women anchoring the tale

By Seth Kubersky

The full cast of "Belladonna: The Musical," an original true-crime tale of 17th-century Italy.

Orlando celebrates Black History Month in art at City Hall's Terrace Gallery

By Richard Reep

Delia Miller, ‘Journey to Resilience’ (middle section of triptych) | acrylic on wood (2024)

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us