SeaWorld Orlando’s 60th anniversary celebration begins next week

Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando’s 60th anniversary is coming up, which means a new roller coaster, special discounts, vintage merchandise, cake-cutting and more is on the way.
The year-long celebration happens March 21-24 and will mark 60 years since SeaWorld first opened in San Diego with special limited-time events and opportunities.
Every day at 10 a.m. during the launch party, guests will be able to attend a celebratory cake-cutting with SeaWorld Orlando Park President Jon Peterson and receive a free cupcake while Peterson tells stories about SeaWorld’s 60 years.
T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, plush animals, snow globes, water bottles, backpacks, notebooks, blankets and a custom Precious Moments collectible are just some of the new vintage-inspired merchandise items hitting shops for the park’s 60th.
There will also be opportunities for guests to interact with Shamu and Crew for the first time in years and take a commemorative picture with them and Coral the Dolphin, Sydney the Shark and Puck the Penguin.
The historic Pass Member Lounge in SeaWorld Orlando will make a comeback as a special gallery with historic photos and memorabilia from the park over the past 60 years. Dancers, confetti cannons and commemorative photo-ops will also be a part of the celebration.
Park officials also announced that for a limited time, guests can buy tickets, annual passes and Fun Cards for up to 30 percent off.
As previously announced, SeaWorld Orlando will also debut the Penguin Trek
rollercoaster this summer.
