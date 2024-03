SeaWorld Orlando’s 60th anniversary celebration begins next week

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook

SeaWorld Orlando’s 60th anniversary is coming up, which means a new roller coaster, special discounts, vintage merchandise, cake-cutting and more is on the way.The year-long celebration happens March 21-24 and will mark 60 years since SeaWorld first opened in San Diego with special limited-time events and opportunities.Every day at 10 a.m. during the launch party, guests will be able to attend a celebratory cake-cutting with SeaWorld Orlando Park President Jon Peterson and receive a free cupcake while Peterson tells stories about SeaWorld’s 60 years.T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, plush animals, snow globes, water bottles, backpacks, notebooks, blankets and a custom Precious Moments collectible are just some of the new vintage-inspired merchandise items hitting shops for the park’s 60th.There will also be opportunities for guests to interact with Shamu and Crew for the first time in years and take a commemorative picture with them and Coral the Dolphin, Sydney the Shark and Puck the Penguin.The historic Pass Member Lounge in SeaWorld Orlando will make a comeback as a special gallery with historic photos and memorabilia from the park over the past 60 years. Dancers, confetti cannons and commemorative photo-ops will also be a part of the celebration.Park officials also announced that for a limited time, guests can buy tickets, annual passes and Fun Cards for up to 30 percent off.As previously announced, SeaWorld Orlando will also debut the Penguin Trek rollercoaster this summer.