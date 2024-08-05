SeaWorld Orlando to host inaugural Howl-O-Sprint 5K on Friday the 13th

Howl-O-Sprint promises spine-chilling sights and sounds as runners make their way through the park. Characters will whisper curses at every corner as participants try to navigate the park’s scare zones and haunting landscapes.
Think you can outrun the terror? Test it out for yourself at midnight on Friday, Sept. 13.
Awards await the top three female and male runners at the end of this ghoulish run.
After the race, participants and a limited number of spectators can join the post-race celebration that’ll last until 2 a.m. Guests can recharge at Siren’s Bar, which will offer themed beverages and treats, plus live music to keep the spirits up.
The event is limited to 4,000 guests, so sign up quickly before the ghosts beat you to it. The race is recommended for adults only.
Also happening this Halloween season is SeaWorld Orlando's annual Howl-O-Scream, with new scare zones, houses and characters. This year's event starts Sept. 6 and runs through Nov. 2.
