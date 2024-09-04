SeaWorld Orlando offers free, unlimited admission for Florida teachers

With the Florida Teacher Card, educators receive unlimited admission for the next year

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 11:24 am

click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando offers free, unlimited admission for Florida teachers
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando is offering complimentary admission to K-12 Florida school teachers now through September 2025.

The SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card is available to all active and certified teachers and provides recipients with free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 4, 2025.

Card holders will also have access to discounted guest tickets valid through Oct. 4, 2024. Teachers have the option to add Aquatica Orlando tickets for $47.99, with unlimited admission and no blocked-out dates through Sept. 4, 2025.

This ticket deal supports the company's "commitment to research and education by helping to enrich teachers' educational efforts both in and beyond the classroom," SeaWorld said in a release.

Active K-12 Florida school teachers can register for the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card online.

September 4, 2024

