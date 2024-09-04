SeaWorld Orlando offers free, unlimited admission for Florida teachers

The SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card is available to all active and certified teachers and provides recipients with free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 4, 2025.
Card holders will also have access to discounted guest tickets valid through Oct. 4, 2024. Teachers have the option to add Aquatica Orlando tickets for $47.99, with unlimited admission and no blocked-out dates through Sept. 4, 2025.
This ticket deal supports the company's "commitment to research and education by helping to enrich teachers' educational efforts both in and beyond the classroom," SeaWorld said in a release.
Active K-12 Florida school teachers can register for the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card online.
