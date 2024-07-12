BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

SeaWorld Orlando announces extended hours on Saturdays until Aug. 3

Get up early and/or late with the penguins

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge SeaWorld rolls out extended hours through August - Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
SeaWorld rolls out extended hours through August
Orlando theme park SeaWorld will implement extended hours on Saturdays starting this week on July 13 and running through early August.

Starting this weekend, the park will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., to give early birds a chance to experience the park before the stifling heat and/or rain comes rolling in.

Something new for park guests to check out is the Penguin Trek family coaster, now open to the public with its snowmobile styled cars for a jaunt through Antarctic environments with speeds up to 43 mph. (Though our own Seth Kubersky was less than enthused.)

Other new doings at SeaWorld this summer include the Bands, Brew & BBQ live music and  food experience, along with the Xceleration show and the Shamu & Crew parade. As part of these extended hours, guests can partake in dance parties and other shows after the sun sets on top of their Ignite Fireworks show.

SeaWorld's extended Saturday hours of operation run until Aug. 3.

Location Details

SeaWorld

7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-363-2613

seaworld.com/orlando


Sarah Lynott

