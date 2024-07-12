SeaWorld Orlando announces extended hours on Saturdays until Aug. 3

Starting this weekend, the park will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., to give early birds a chance to experience the park before the stifling heat and/or rain comes rolling in.
Something new for park guests to check out is the Penguin Trek family coaster, now open to the public with its snowmobile styled cars for a jaunt through Antarctic environments with speeds up to 43 mph. (Though our own Seth Kubersky was less than enthused.)
Other new doings at SeaWorld this summer include the Bands, Brew & BBQ live music and food experience, along with the Xceleration show and the Shamu & Crew parade. As part of these extended hours, guests can partake in dance parties and other shows after the sun sets on top of their Ignite Fireworks show.
SeaWorld's extended Saturday hours of operation run until Aug. 3.
