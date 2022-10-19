'Science Night Dead' brings the frights to Orlando Science Center on Saturday

Halloween is just days away and the Orlando Science Center is throwing a night filled with terrors, scares and some adult fun. If you’re looking for the perfect spooky place for date night or a night away from the kids, the Center’s Science Night Dead (with apologies to the usual “Science Night Live”) is just right for the occasion.
Star-gazers can look into the night sky, peering through a giant telescope, or become
a mad scientist conducting lab experiments in Dr. Dare’s laboratory. Special guest UCF professor Sandra Wheeler will give a presentation of the relationship between humans and the supernatural. Attendees will get a crash course in all things undead, vampiric and mummified with this guest lecture.
A selection of beer and wine will be available as well. The event happens at the Orlando Science Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.