Say it three times: 'Beetlejuice the Musical' is haunting its way to Orlando in June

After a successful run on Broadway starting in 2019, Beetlejuice bade farewell to the Great White Way in January, embarking on a 25-city North American tour.
Inspired by Tim Burton's beloved 1988 film, the production follows the recently deceased Maitlands as they navigate the afterlife and encounter the one and only Beetlejuice, a charismatic bio-exorcist with a knack for the supernatural (and a taste for stripes), ready to "assist" the Maitlands in their misadventures.
The role of Beetlejuice is played by Broadway lifer Justin Collette (School of Rock, Rock of Ages). Joining him is Isabella Esler, who will be portraying the role of the Maitlands' gothy daughter, Lydia.
Under the direction of Alex Timbers, Beetlejuice the Musical brings the iconic characters and twisted world of Tim Burton's film to life on stage. Meanwhile, the original score by Tony nominee Eddie Perfect, with catchy tunes and clever lyrics, evokes Beetlejuice's chaotic world.
Beetlejuice the Musical runs from June 27 to July 2 at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now for all dates, available through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Grab your ghoul friends and see what the ghost-with-the-most has to offer!
Event Details
