Say it three times: 'Beetlejuice The Musical' is haunting its way to Orlando in June

The Musical. The Musical. The Musical.

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 11:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Musical, Musical, Music, Tour, Orlando Theater, Dr. Philips Center
click to enlarge Say it three times: 'Beetlejuice the Musical' is haunting its way to Orlando in June - courtesy image
courtesy image
Say it three times: 'Beetlejuice the Musical' is haunting its way to Orlando in June

Beetlejuice the Musical, the spooktacular sensation that captivated audiences on Broadway, is creeping its way into Orlando this summer.

After a successful run on Broadway starting in 2019, Beetlejuice bade farewell to the Great White Way in January, embarking on a 25-city North American tour.

Inspired by Tim Burton's beloved 1988 film, the production follows the recently deceased Maitlands as they navigate the afterlife and encounter the one and only Beetlejuice, a charismatic bio-exorcist with a knack for the supernatural (and a taste for stripes), ready to "assist" the Maitlands in their misadventures.

The role of Beetlejuice is played by Broadway lifer Justin Collette (School of Rock, Rock of Ages). Joining him is  Isabella Esler, who will be portraying the role of the Maitlands' gothy daughter, Lydia. 

Under the direction of Alex Timbers, Beetlejuice the Musical brings the iconic characters and twisted world of Tim Burton's film to life on stage.  Meanwhile, the original score by Tony nominee Eddie Perfect, with catchy tunes and clever lyrics,  evokes Beetlejuice's chaotic world.

Beetlejuice the Musical runs from June 27 to July 2 at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now for all dates, available through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Grab your ghoul friends and see what the ghost-with-the-most has to offer!
Event Details
"Beetlejuice"

"Beetlejuice"

Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., Sat., July 1, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., July 2, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Looking forward to Disney's new deliciously musical and immersive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

By Chelsea Zukowski

Looking forward to Disney's new deliciously musical and immersive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now would be an excellent time for you to appreciate those who supported your beauty when you were going through hard times’

By Rob Brezsny

Author Denis Johnson had a rough life in his 20s. Years later, he wrote a poem expressing gratitude to the people who didn't abandon him.

Whippoorwill hosts a pop-up clothing swap sale to benefit Orlando's People's Free Kitchen

By Bellanee Plaza

A pop-up swap shop benefits the local People's Free Kitchen this weekend

Art scavenger hunt 'Game of Shrooms' spreads to Audubon Park this weekend

By Sarah Castillo

Game of Shrooms takes over Audubon Park this weekend

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now would be an excellent time for you to appreciate those who supported your beauty when you were going through hard times’

By Rob Brezsny

Author Denis Johnson had a rough life in his 20s. Years later, he wrote a poem expressing gratitude to the people who didn't abandon him.

Free Will Astrology: Celebrate your healthy ego, Gemini (like anyone needs to remind you)

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Celebrate your healthy ego, Gemini (like anyone needs to remind you)

Impeccably themed and completely air-conditioned: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a big departure

By Seth Kubersky

Impeccably themed and completely air-conditioned: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a big departure

Orlando Fringe 2023 festival wrap-up: Critics' Choice awards and recommendations for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Fringe staff and board members, mostly in purple Fringe t shirts, standing on stage at Loch Haven Park.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us