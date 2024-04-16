Save the planet and serve looks at Trash 2 Trends recycled fashion show this week

click to enlarge
Photo via City of Orlando
Serving heaps of recycled realness, the Trash 2 Trends fashion show makes sustainability stylish in Orlando this week.
The annual fashion and sustainability event showcases the talents of local artists through runway pieces created from materials otherwise headed to the landfill. Before the looks are served, a pre-show reception will highlight the event's behind-the-scenes locals who are educating the community on sustainable living.
Funds raised from the event will go toward Keep Orlando Beautiful, a nonprofit focused on increasing recycling and combating litter, while also caring for Orlando's neighborhoods, green spaces and business districts.
Trash 2 Trends takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The pre-show reception starts at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $65, and can be purchased online now
.
click to enlarge
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Photo via City of Orlando
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed