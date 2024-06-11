BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Sarah Silverman to do a stand-up 'Postmortem' of 2024 in Orlando next year

The phone-free experience will be held at the Hard Rock Live

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 3:52 pm

Sarah Silverman perfroms in Orlando in January - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Sarah Silverman perfroms in Orlando in January
Comedian and actor Sarah Silverman will hit the road in late 2024 for her "Postmortem" tour, visiting more than 30 cities across the country — including Orlando.

This phone-free — no Instagramming! — experience will be held at the Hard Rock Live in early January with Silverman’s no-phone policy compelling her and the audience to "connect with human beings in a live setting."

The two-time Emmy-winning actress Silverman has voiced many iconic characters like Vanellope von Schweetz  (Wreck-It Ralph) and Ollie Pesto (Bob’s Burgers). Silverman hosts the weekly "The Sarah Silverman Podcast," where every topic is fair game to discuss and poke fun at. She recently hosted the Daily Show as part of a rotating cast of hosts after Trevor Noah departed the show.

Sarah Silverman plays the Hard Rock Live Jan. 10, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 through Ticketmaster.
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


