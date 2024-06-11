Sarah Silverman to do a stand-up 'Postmortem' of 2024 in Orlando next year

This phone-free — no Instagramming! — experience will be held at the Hard Rock Live in early January with Silverman’s no-phone policy compelling her and the audience to "connect with human beings in a live setting."
The two-time Emmy-winning actress Silverman has voiced many iconic characters like Vanellope von Schweetz (Wreck-It Ralph) and Ollie Pesto (Bob’s Burgers). Silverman hosts the weekly "The Sarah Silverman Podcast," where every topic is fair game to discuss and poke fun at. She recently hosted the Daily Show as part of a rotating cast of hosts after Trevor Noah departed the show.
Sarah Silverman plays the Hard Rock Live Jan. 10, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 through Ticketmaster.
