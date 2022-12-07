Santa will be drinking something stronger than milk at Thornton Park's SantaCon this weekend

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge SantaCon might get a little wild - Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
SantaCon might get a little wild

An armada of Santas are coming to Thornton Park this weekend, and the line between naughty and nice might get a bit fuzzy.

As part of SantaCon events around the country — simple concept: a bunch of people dress up as Santa and hit their local bars — Thornton Park will host an Orlando iteration of this boozy tradition.

Early Saturday, Santas and Santa-adjacent folks will loosely gather in Thornton Park for a bar/restaurant hop that includes spots like Burton's, the 808, Graffiti Junktion, Soco, Anthony's and World of Beer.

SantaCon kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10,  in the heart of Thornton Park. Participation is free; obviously, beverages and food are not.


Event Details
SantaCon

SantaCon

Sat., Dec. 10, 11 a.m.

Thornton Park Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street, Orlando Thornton Park


