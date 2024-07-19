Sampaguita to offer buy-one, get-one scoops for National Ice Cream Day

The local Filipino sweet shop will host its ‘biggest ice cream social yet’ this weekend

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 5:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sampaguita to offer buy-one, get-one scoops for National Ice Cream Day
Photo via Sampaguita
Sampaguita Ice Cream will serve up sweet summer deals in honor of National Ice Cream Day this weekend.

The female- and Filipino-owned local ice cream store and bakery will offer buy-one, get-one ice cream scoops from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

It will then sell BOGO soft cream in ube, vanilla and swirl flavors — available in vegan or dairy form — from 3 p.m. until the store closes at 10 p.m.

The sale only applies to single scoops and does not include doubles, triples, flights, toppings or waffle cones, the store announced.

“Hope to welcome you all for the biggest ice cream social we’ve had yet,” the announcement said.

Sampaguita only opened at the start of 2023, but it’s already amassed a fan following among Central Florida.

The store, located on East Colonial Drive, is named after the national flower of the Philippines. Many of its flavors pay homage to Filipino culture by spinning off of national dishes and ingredients like Champorado, a chocolate rice porridge, or ube, a sweet purple yam.

Somebody Feed Phil, a Netflix cuisine and travel show starring Phil Rosenthal, included Sampaguita in Orlando-based episode filmed in June 2023 and released March 2024. The former Everybody Loves Raymond star gave Sampaguita’s sundae his wholehearted approval.

The Greenery Creamery, an ice cream boutique run by the same team behind Sampaguita, is also offering BOGO scoops July 21 at both its downtown and Sanford locations.

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Universal Orlando launches months-long ‘unlimited’ pass for Florida residents

By Zoey W. Thomas

Universal Orlando launches months-long ‘unlimited’ pass for Florida residents

City of Orlando makes changes to downtown parklet program

By Houda Eletr

City of Orlando makes changes to downtown parklet program

Tracy Morgan returns to Orlando for a weekend stand-up run

By Matthew Moyer

Tracy Morgan returns to Orlando for some stand-up

Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to host 2024 Olympics soccer watch parties

By Sarah Lynott

Pride forward Barbra Banda will represent Zambia against the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2024 Olympics.

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us