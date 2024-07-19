Sampaguita to offer buy-one, get-one scoops for National Ice Cream Day

Sampaguita Ice Cream will serve up sweet summer deals in honor of National Ice Cream Day this weekend.
The female- and Filipino-owned local ice cream store and bakery will offer buy-one, get-one ice cream scoops from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
It will then sell BOGO soft cream in ube, vanilla and swirl flavors — available in vegan or dairy form — from 3 p.m. until the store closes at 10 p.m.
The sale only applies to single scoops and does not include doubles, triples, flights, toppings or waffle cones, the store announced
.
“Hope to welcome you all for the biggest ice cream social we’ve had yet,” the announcement said.
Sampaguita only opened at the start of 2023, but it’s already amassed a fan following among Central Florida.
The store, located on East Colonial Drive, is named after the national flower of the Philippines. Many of its flavors pay homage to Filipino culture by spinning off of national dishes and ingredients like Champorado, a chocolate rice porridge, or ube, a sweet purple yam.
Somebody Feed Phil
, a Netflix cuisine and travel show starring Phil Rosenthal, included Sampaguita in Orlando-based episode filmed in June 2023 and released March 2024. The former Everybody Loves Raymond
star gave Sampaguita’s sundae his wholehearted approval.
The Greenery Creamery, an ice cream boutique run by the same team behind Sampaguita, is also offering BOGO scoops
July 21 at both its downtown and Sanford locations.