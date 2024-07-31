'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Yvie Oddly comes to Orlando to sign copies of new memoir

Find out 'All About Yvie' when you meet the author

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 2:44 pm

Yvie Oddly signs at Writer's Block this week - Photo courtesy Yvie Oddly/Facebook
Photo courtesy Yvie Oddly/Facebook
Yvie Oddly signs at Writer's Block this week
Would you, the discerning drag fan, like a fabulous new tome to add to your home library?

Of course you would. So duck out of work early on Friday and make your way to Winter Park because RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Yvie Oddly is doing a book signing and meet-and-greet at Writer’s Block.

The usually quiet lil’ book nook is going to see an exponential uptick in glitz and glitter as “authentic weirdo” fashion-plate Oddly inscribes copies of their recently-released new memoir All About Yvie [excellent punnery, right there].

Oddly, the winner of Drag Race Season 11 and contestant on Drag Race All-Stars Season 7, spills all in their new book — from childhood to becoming a doyenne of outsider glamour.

Pre-registration is required, because you can’t just go spontaneously rolling up to royalty like a bumpkin.

5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, Writer’s Block Bookstore, 316 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, writersblockbookstore. com, $32.

Location Details

Writer's Block Bookstore

316 N. Park Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-335-4192


Matthew Moyer

