'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Yvie Oddly comes to Orlando to sign copies of new memoir

Of course you would. So duck out of work early on Friday and make your way to Winter Park because RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Yvie Oddly is doing a book signing and meet-and-greet at Writer’s Block.
The usually quiet lil’ book nook is going to see an exponential uptick in glitz and glitter as “authentic weirdo” fashion-plate Oddly inscribes copies of their recently-released new memoir All About Yvie [excellent punnery, right there].
Oddly, the winner of Drag Race Season 11 and contestant on Drag Race All-Stars Season 7, spills all in their new book — from childhood to becoming a doyenne of outsider glamour.
Pre-registration is required, because you can’t just go spontaneously rolling up to royalty like a bumpkin.
5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, Writer’s Block Bookstore, 316 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, writersblockbookstore. com, $32.
