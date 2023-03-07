RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq the World’ tour coming to Orlando this summer

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
The qeens of RuPaul's Drag Race set to make Orlando werq this summer
The queens of popular reality-contest RuPaul's Drag Race
are hitting the road later this year for their annual Werq the World tour, with a summer stop in Orlando planned — unless Florida tries to one-up Tennessee
in the next few months.
The 2023 Werq the World tour features Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja Estranja, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and finalists from Season 15 of the MTV reality show werqing a Matrix
(Netwerq) theme. Besides Orlando, there are tour dates
confirmed for Clearwater, Pensacola and Fort Lauderdale.
RuPaul's Drag Race
Werq the World Tour comes to the Dr. Phillips Center's
Walt Disney Theater on Saturday, June 24. The show is 18+ because, y'know
, the state is slowly trying to ban drag
performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10.
