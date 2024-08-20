'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Live' brings Orlando an appointment with the glittering royalty of Season 9

Orlando’s very own Roxxxy Andrews will be in the house

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 5:19 pm

Racers, start your engines and speed down to the Dr. Phillips Center to celebrate a night with Drag Race royalty.

Fan-favorites from the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are ready to take the stage and spill the tea on what it takes to be America’s next drag superstars. Performers include Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Shannel, Vanessa Vanjie, All Stars Season 9 winner Angeria VanMicheals and Orlando’s very own Roxxxy Andrews.

Tickets are still available, along with add-on passes for an exclusive meet-and-greet experience before the show.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $34.50-$259.48.

