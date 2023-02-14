Rosario Dawson, Zachary Levi, Chevy Chase and more heading to Orlando for MegaCon

The pop-culture convention takes place March 30-April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 1:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rosario Dawson, Zachary Levi, Chevy Chase and more heading to Orlando for MegaCon

Orlando's MegaCon pop-culture convention announced several big-name celebrity guests for their four-day event this spring.

Last week, convention organizers confirmed a long list new celebs for this year's event, joining already-announced attendees Steve Burns, Christina Ricci, Vincent D'Onofrio, Henry Winkler and Sam Raimi.

The newest slate of guests includes:
  • Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Death Proof)
  • Zachary Levi (Shazam)
  • Hayden Christensen (Star Wars)
  • Chevy Chase (SNL, National Lampoon's Vacation)
  • James McAvoy (X-Men)
  • Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich (Scream)
  • Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)
Guests at MegaCon are typically available for signings, photo ops and a panel discussion or two throughout the long weekend.

MegaCon takes place from March 30-April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are, of course, already on sale.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite, once known as Orlando’s steamiest art show, returns this week

By Seth Kubersky

Scenes from Nude Nite 2019

Mardi Gras parade and celebrations return to Sanford in February

By Matthew Moyer

Mardi Gras comes to Sanford Feb. 18

This week is your last chance to catch ‘In Conversation: Will Wilson’ at Orlando's Mennello Museum

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

Will Wilson (b. 1969), "Michelle Cook, Citizen of the Navajo Nation, UNM Law Student," 2013, printed 2018. archival pigment print from wet plate collodion scan, 22 × 17 inches

Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month

By OW Staff

Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Magic and Duvin Design partner up for limited-edition retro beachwear dropping this week

SheBelieves cup returns to Orlando next week with some of the best women’s soccer players from around the world

By Reina Nieves

The SheBelieves Cup tournament returns to Orlando this month

This week is your last chance to catch ‘In Conversation: Will Wilson’ at Orlando's Mennello Museum

By Ginger Wolfe-Suarez

Will Wilson (b. 1969), "Michelle Cook, Citizen of the Navajo Nation, UNM Law Student," 2013, printed 2018. archival pigment print from wet plate collodion scan, 22 × 17 inches

Nude Nite, once known as Orlando’s steamiest art show, returns this week

By Seth Kubersky

Scenes from Nude Nite 2019
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us