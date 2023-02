Rosario Dawson, Zachary Levi, Chevy Chase and more heading to Orlando for MegaCon

Rosario Dawson ( Sin City, Death Proof )

) Zachary Levi ( Shazam )

) Hayden Christensen ( Star Wars )

) Chevy Chase ( SNL, National Lampoon's Vacation )

) James McAvoy ( X-Men )

) Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich ( Scream )

) Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)

Orlando's MegaCon pop-culture convention announced several big-name celebrity guests for their four-day event this spring.Last week, convention organizers confirmed a long list new celebs for this year's event, joining already-announced attendees Steve Burns, Christina Ricci, Vincent D'Onofrio, Henry Winkler and Sam Raimi.The newest slate of guests includes:Guests at MegaCon are typically available for signings, photo ops and a panel discussion or two throughout the long weekend.MegaCon takes place from March 30-April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are, of course, already on sale