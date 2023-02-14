Rosario Dawson, Zachary Levi, Chevy Chase and more heading to Orlando for MegaCon

Orlando's MegaCon pop-culture convention announced several big-name celebrity guests for their four-day event this spring.
Last week, convention organizers confirmed a long list new celebs for this year's event, joining already-announced attendees Steve Burns, Christina Ricci, Vincent D'Onofrio, Henry Winkler and Sam Raimi.
The newest slate of guests includes:
- Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Death Proof)
- Zachary Levi (Shazam)
- Hayden Christensen (Star Wars)
- Chevy Chase (SNL, National Lampoon's Vacation)
- James McAvoy (X-Men)
- Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich (Scream)
- Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)
MegaCon takes place from March 30-April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are, of course, already on sale.
