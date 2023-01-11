Rollins Museum of Art unveils new exhibitions this weekend

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge 'Pressing Issues' opens at Rollins Museum of Art on Saturday - Ida Abelman, 'My Father Reminisces,' 1937. Lithograph. Allocated by the US Government, Commissioned through the New Deal art projects, 1943-4-1.
Ida Abelman, 'My Father Reminisces,' 1937. Lithograph. Allocated by the US Government, Commissioned through the New Deal art projects, 1943-4-1.
'Pressing Issues' opens at Rollins Museum of Art on Saturday

Rollins Museum of Art starts 2023 off with an aesthetic bang in four new exhibitions on Saturday, Jan. 14.

In Our Eyes: Women’s, Nonbinary, and Transgender Perspectives From the Collection looks at issues of representation in art across time and medium. The exhibit is guest-curated by Rollins’ Dr. Kimberly Dennis and students in the Museum Studies program.

What’s New?  highlights some of the most compelling recent additions to the Museum’s permanent collection.

Visual Field is an arrangement of staff picks from the museum’s collection, based on each individual’s personal response to the chosen piece of art. Finally, and intriguingly, there’s

Pressing Issues: Printmaking as Social Justice in 1930s United States, a perfect field trip for area zinesters to discover the distant roots of their chosen outlet of expression. These are all, as per usual, free for both Rollins students and the public at large.

Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu, free.

