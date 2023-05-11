Ribbon-cutting and international teaser showcase to kick off the Orlando Fringe Festival

click to enlarge Photo by Brian Harris Ladies of the ’80s playing the 2022 International teaser show at Fringe

Location Details Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50 407-447-1700 1 event 1 article

Kick off this year’s Fringe Festival nice and proper by attending this ribbon-cutting ceremony doubled up with a veritable pu-pu platter of productions to be showcased this year.Once that ribbon is given a generous snip and all the corks are uncorked, the evening turns to a cadre of national and international artists giving two-minute teaser performances of their works, human-trailer-style.Fringe runs through May 29 at multiple venues in Ivanhoe and downtown.