Ribbon-cutting and international teaser showcase to kick off the Orlando Fringe Festival

Snip, snip!

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 11:33 am

click to enlarge Ladies of the ’80s playing the 2022 International teaser show at Fringe - Photo by Brian Harris
Photo by Brian Harris
Ladies of the ’80s playing the 2022 International teaser show at Fringe
Kick off this year’s Fringe Festival nice and proper by attending this ribbon-cutting ceremony doubled up with a veritable pu-pu platter of productions to be showcased this year.

Once that ribbon is given a generous snip and all the corks are uncorked, the evening turns to a cadre of national and international artists giving two-minute teaser performances of their works, human-trailer-style.

Fringe runs through May 29 at multiple venues in Ivanhoe and downtown.

7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 ,Margeson Theatre, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandofringe.org, $15.
The 32nd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Ribbon Cutting

Tue., May 16, 7 p.m.

Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

Matthew Moyer

