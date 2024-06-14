Renaissance Theatre presents immersive Prohibition-era jazzy musical '24'

’24 is an immersive production set in the Paradise, "the most notorious speakeasy in the Southeast." Once inside — password required — attendees experience, music and dancing from the flapper era, along with plenty of secrets and intrigue.
This production, which opened June 13, features singers, dancers, a live band and a cast of over 50 local performers. The original music for the show “blends classic jazz with genres like '40s pin-up and flamenco fusion,” said Will Scott, co-composer and vocal director for the show. Scott wrote music for the production with local musicians Bryce Haynes and Matt Lynx.
This jazz-age piece is scripted by Adonis Perez-Escobar, writer of The Cocaine Play (also staged at the Ren). Choreography was handled by So You Think You Can Dance alum Jakob Karr. One of the founders of the Ren, Donald Rupe, is also doubling as a director of ’24 along with Blake Aburn.
On Fridays and Saturdays, night-owls can enjoy the “Chateau Renaissance" afterparty that features drag entertainment, singers and dancers.
Tickets for ’24 are available directly through the Renaissance Theatre.
