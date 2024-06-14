BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Renaissance Theatre presents immersive Prohibition-era jazzy musical '24'

Dress your best and get your flapper-era jazz on

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge Gizelle Pagan features in ’24, happening at the Ren Theatre - Photo by Ashleigh Ann Gardner, courtesy the Ren Theatre
Photo by Ashleigh Ann Gardner, courtesy the Ren Theatre
Gizelle Pagan features in ’24, happening at the Ren Theatre
The Renaissance Theater Co. presents a theatrical journey back in time to the Roaring Twenties with ’24 , running through early August.

’24  is an immersive production set in the Paradise, "the most notorious speakeasy in the Southeast." Once inside — password required — attendees experience, music and dancing from the flapper era, along with plenty of secrets and intrigue.

This production, which opened June 13, features singers, dancers, a live band and a cast of over 50 local performers. The original music for the show “blends classic jazz with genres like '40s pin-up and flamenco fusion,” said Will Scott, co-composer and vocal director for the show. Scott wrote music for the production with local musicians Bryce Haynes and Matt Lynx.

This jazz-age piece is scripted by Adonis Perez-Escobar, writer of The Cocaine Play (also staged at the Ren). Choreography was handled by So You Think You Can Dance alum Jakob Karr. One of the founders of the Ren, Donald Rupe, is also doubling as a director of ’24 along with Blake Aburn.

On Fridays and Saturdays, night-owls can enjoy the  “Chateau Renaissance" afterparty that features drag entertainment, singers and dancers.

Tickets for ’24 are available directly through the Renaissance Theatre.

Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

rentheatre.com

Renaissance Theatre Co.

Sarah Lynott

June 12, 2024

