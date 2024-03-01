Renaissance Theatre hosts dark comedy 'Milk' from the mind of UCF graduate and playwright Gian Arellano

Milk is a darkly comic tale of a sinister dairy company, which touches on themes of out-of-control capitalism and relationships between immigrant families.
“When I considered how to combine these two ideas (the Latin American experience and commercialism), I thought of the homogenized ‘Got Milk?’ commercials that were ubiquitous in my childhood, and thus, a play was born,” explains Arellano of Milk’s genesis.
Milk is part of the Ren’s (with an assist from United Arts) “New Works for a New World” program, which aims “to cultivate and produce work by up-and-coming local and diverse playwrights.” Take in some new and edgy local theater; you’ll be glad you did.
Milk runs at the Renaissance Theatre Co. on select nights through March 10. There is an optional add-on for the Renburn afterparty on Saturday nights.
