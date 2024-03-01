Renaissance Theatre hosts dark comedy 'Milk' from the mind of UCF graduate and playwright Gian Arellano

Got 'Milk' (tickets)?

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge Danielle Bloom and Miguel Antonio Algarin Flores in 'Milk' - Photo by Ashleigh Ann Gardner
Photo by Ashleigh Ann Gardner
Danielle Bloom and Miguel Antonio Algarin Flores in 'Milk'
You’ve still got just over a week left, so get in on this action. University of Central Florida graduate and Orlando playwright Gian Arellano is staging his original production Milk on the always-adventurous Ren Theatre stage.

Milk is a darkly comic tale of a sinister dairy company, which touches on themes of out-of-control capitalism and relationships between immigrant families.

“When I considered how to combine these two ideas (the Latin American experience and commercialism), I thought of the homogenized ‘Got Milk?’ commercials that were ubiquitous in my childhood, and thus, a play was born,” explains Arellano of Milk’s genesis.

Milk is part of the Ren’s (with an assist from United Arts) “New Works for a New World” program, which aims “to cultivate and produce work by up-and-coming local and diverse playwrights.” Take in some new and edgy local theater; you’ll be glad you did.

Milk runs at the Renaissance Theatre Co. on select nights through March 10. There is an optional add-on for the Renburn afterparty on Saturday nights.

Event Details
"Milk"

"Milk"

Fri., March 1, 8 p.m., Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., Sun., March 3, 8 p.m., Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., Fri., March 8, 8 & 11 p.m., Sat., March 9, 8 p.m. and Sun., March 10, 8 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Buy Tickets

$30-$55
Location Details

Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

rentheatre.com

Renaissance Theatre Co.


Matthew Moyer

February 28, 2024

