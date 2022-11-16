Renaissance Theatre Co. brings back their seasonal 'The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show'

Newer local theater operation Renaissance Theater Company is following up their Halloween-themed production of Nosferatu with another seasonal affair, the return of the interactive The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show.
The Office Holiday Party is a musical spoof of the stereotypical workplace holiday party, and all of the shenanigans those tend to entail, with more than a few nods to the Christmas episodes of sitcom The Office. If you're lucky, you might even get drawn into a subplot or two.
"This show is for adults looking to celebrate the holidays outside of traditional programing, because how many times has everyone seen A Christmas Story and The Nutcracker?” said show creator Donald Rupe in a press statement. “We wanted to create a non-religious holiday tradition with audacious adult humor, over-the-top entertainment and tons of laughs, created in the Ren's own unique style.”
The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show. runs from Dec. 1-Dec. 23 at the Renaissance Theatre in the Ivanhoe area. Tickets and showtimes are available through the troupe's website.