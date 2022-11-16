ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Renaissance Theatre Co. brings back their seasonal 'The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show'

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 5:42 pm

click to enlarge Festivity in the workplace at 'The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show' - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Festivity in the workplace at 'The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show'

Newer local theater operation Renaissance Theater Company is following up their Halloween-themed production of Nosferatu with another seasonal affair, the return of the interactive The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show.

The Office Holiday Party is a musical spoof of the stereotypical workplace holiday party, and all of the shenanigans those tend to entail, with more than a few nods to the Christmas episodes of sitcom The Office.  If you're lucky, you might even get drawn into a subplot or two.

"This show is for adults looking to celebrate the holidays outside of traditional programing, because how many times has everyone seen A Christmas Story and The Nutcracker?” said show creator Donald Rupe in a press statement. “We wanted to create a non-religious holiday tradition with audacious adult humor, over-the-top entertainment and tons of laughs, created in the Ren's own unique style.”

The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show. runs from Dec. 1-Dec. 23 at the Renaissance Theatre in the Ivanhoe area. Tickets and showtimes are available through the troupe's website.

Event Details
"The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show"

"The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show"

Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Fri., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Sat., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Thu., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Thu., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Thu., Dec. 22, 7 p.m. and Fri., Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Company 415 E Princeton St, Orlando College Park

Buy Tickets

$30

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Holiday happenings: Celebrate the reason for the season — whatever that is for you — in and around Orlando

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter transforms Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Seth Kubersky

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Orlando's first-ever LEGO convention is coming in March

By Valerie Galarza

Orlando will have its first LEGO convention in March.

Comedian Bill Burr makes a 'slight return' to Orlando with arena show this week

By Valerie Galarza

Bill Burr

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Scorpios, there's no need to link yourself with shadowy renegades

By Rob Brezsny

Scorpio author Sylvia Plath (shown here with husband Ted Hughes) had a disturbing, melodramatic relationship with romance.

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Seth Kubersky

'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Community Arts CEO Terrance Hunter

Free Will Astrology: Scorps, be sure to regularly empty your metaphorical trash

By Rob Brezsny

Scorpio: "Tap into your forbidden thoughts so they might heal you."
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us