Rejoice in autumnal vibes at the Almost Fall Fest Sunday, might be as close as Orlando gets to autumn for awhile

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Jordan Foley plays as part of the Almost Fall Festival this weekend - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Jordan Foley plays as part of the Almost Fall Festival this weekend
Third time’s the charm for Orlando’s third annual Almost Fall Fest. Held in front of the Quantum Leap Winery, the event will showcase a plethora of local vendors providing food, cocktails, art, live music and more.

Indulge in specialty cocktails by The Guesthouse, beer by Ten10 Brewing, and wine and cider by Quantum Leap, while roaming around vendor booths or checking out sets from Bithlo Possum Revival and Jordan Foley & Tyler Hood. If you’re lucky, you might hear a song or two from Foley’s latest album, as you delight in bites from Cholo Dogs, Let’s Dough It Pizza and Red Panda Noodle.

The free Sunday affair is open to the entire community, so bring the kids and/or pups to feel the fall vibes before the weather changes.

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive, facebook.com/quantumleapwinery, free.
Event Details
The Almost Fall Fest

The Almost Fall Fest

Sun., Sept. 17, 1 p.m.

Quantum Leap Winery 1312 Wilfred Drive, Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Quantum Leap Winery

1312 Wilfred Drive, Orlando Mills 50

2 events 10 articles
Quantum Leap Winery

