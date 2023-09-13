Rejoice in autumnal vibes at the Almost Fall Fest Sunday, might be as close as Orlando gets to autumn for awhile

Indulge in specialty cocktails by The Guesthouse, beer by Ten10 Brewing, and wine and cider by Quantum Leap, while roaming around vendor booths or checking out sets from Bithlo Possum Revival and Jordan Foley & Tyler Hood. If you’re lucky, you might hear a song or two from Foley’s latest album, as you delight in bites from Cholo Dogs, Let’s Dough It Pizza and Red Panda Noodle.
The free Sunday affair is open to the entire community, so bring the kids and/or pups to feel the fall vibes before the weather changes.
1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive, facebook.com/quantumleapwinery, free.
