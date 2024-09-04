Red Bull Double or Nothing wakeboarding competition goes big at Orlando's Gaston Edwards Park

The competition, founded by Orlando resident and wakeboarding firebrand Parks Bonifay, is known for stretching the physical possibilities of what can be done on a wakeboard. The go-big-or-go-home mentality of the competition gets deeper every year, as the last iteration of Double or Nothing marked the first time a triple flip was landed on a wakeboard in competition.
This year, the competition will feature a different history-making element: Seven-time World Wake Association champion Meagan Ethell will become the first woman to officially compete for the heavily sought-after grand prize of $10,000.
“Anything can happen at Red Bull Double or Nothing, and last year was proof,” Bonifay says. Head to Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday to watch the gravity-defying feats of some of the world’s top wakeboarders and enjoy food trucks and family-friendly activities.
9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., free.
