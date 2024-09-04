Red Bull Double or Nothing wakeboarding competition goes big at Orlando's Gaston Edwards Park

‘Anything can happen at Red Bull Double or Nothing’

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 2:37 pm

click to enlarge Red Bull Double or Nothing is happening in Orando - Photo courtesy Red Bull Content Pool
Photo courtesy Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Double or Nothing is happening in Orando
Good news for Orlando fans of wakeboarding: Red Bull Double or Nothing is making its much-anticipated return to Lake Ivanhoe!

The competition, founded by Orlando resident and wakeboarding firebrand Parks Bonifay, is known for stretching the physical possibilities of what can be done on a wakeboard. The go-big-or-go-home mentality of the competition gets deeper every year, as the last iteration of Double or Nothing marked the first time a triple flip was landed on a wakeboard in competition.

This year, the competition will feature a different history-making element: Seven-time World Wake Association champion Meagan Ethell will become the first woman to officially compete for the heavily sought-after grand prize of $10,000.

“Anything can happen at Red Bull Double or Nothing, and last year was proof,” Bonifay says. Head to Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday to watch the gravity-defying feats of some of the world’s top wakeboarders and enjoy food trucks and family-friendly activities.

9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., free.

September 4, 2024

