Punk rock and skateboarding get the spotlight in new Orlando Museum of Art exhibitions

First off, OMA gets young, loud and snotty with the Torn Apart punk art collection. Torn Apart is an exhaustive (though you will be totally wired) trawl through the aesthetics of Year Zero, collecting ephemera, visual works, photos of musicians and fans, and Vivienne Westwood garments — a fairly comprehensive look at London ’77 and beyond.
Just as impressively, Push presents the kinetic skateboarding photography of J. Grant Brittain. Brittain has been shooting skateboarders since the late 1970s and has insane action shots of all the greats: Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Tod Swank and Natas Kaupas. Keep an eye peeled, you might run into Brittain himself at the opening reception — or come to his presentation and book signing Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Opening reception is on Friday evening; both exhibits are open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21.
6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Orlando Museum of Art, omart.org, free-$30.
