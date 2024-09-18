Punk rock and skateboarding get the spotlight in new Orlando Museum of Art exhibitions

Both exhibitions open on Saturday

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge 'Push' collects iconic skateboarding photography at OMA - Photo by J. Grant Brittain courtesy OMA
Photo by J. Grant Brittain courtesy OMA
'Push' collects iconic skateboarding photography at OMA
Orlando Museum of Art is following up on this summer’s impressive Florida Prize in Contemporary Art group exhibition with two very bold retrospectives.

First off, OMA gets young, loud and snotty with the Torn Apart punk art collection. Torn Apart is an exhaustive (though you will be totally wired) trawl through the aesthetics of Year Zero, collecting ephemera, visual works, photos of musicians and fans, and Vivienne Westwood garments — a fairly comprehensive look at London ’77 and beyond.

Just as impressively, Push presents the kinetic skateboarding photography of J. Grant Brittain. Brittain has been shooting skateboarders since the late 1970s and has insane action shots of all the greats: Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Tod Swank and Natas Kaupas. Keep an eye peeled, you might run into Brittain himself at the opening reception — or come to his presentation and book signing Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Opening reception is on Friday evening; both exhibits are open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Orlando Museum of Art, omart.org, free-$30.


Event Details
"Push": J. Grant Brittain 80s Skateboarding Photography

"Push": J. Grant Brittain 80s Skateboarding Photography

Saturdays, Sundays, 12 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. Continues through Jan. 5

Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$20
Event Details
"Torn Apart: Punk + New Wave Graphics, Fashion and Culture, 1976-86"

"Torn Apart: Punk + New Wave Graphics, Fashion and Culture, 1976-86"

Saturdays, Sundays, 12 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. Continues through Jan. 5

Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

omart.org


Matthew Moyer

September 18, 2024

