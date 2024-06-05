Pulse 8-year anniversary commemorative events happening in Orlando this June

The start of June in Orlando marks not only a month of celebration with Pride Month, but also a time dedicated to commemorating and remembering the events of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. This year is the 8th anniversary of the tragedy that took 49 lives, affected countless others and rattled a community.
Orlando’s now-annual effort to come together to support and spread love to the LGBTQ+ community is happening now, marked by several local events dedicated to Pulse.
Pulse Remembrance Ceremony
Where: Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12
The City of Orlando hosts a remembrance ceremony for survivors, first responders, community leaders and families of victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy to gather and to commemorate the 49 victims and those affected. The seating is first-come, first-seated and not guaranteed.
CommUnity Rainbow Run and Festival
Where: 2177 Summerlin Ave.
When: 7 -10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8
The annual CommUnity Rainbow Run, now in its eighth year, commemorates how the community of Orlando gathered as “Orlando United” after the Pulse massacre. The event will include a 4.9K, a virtual 4.9K and a Kids Run. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Orlando United Pulse Memorial.
Prayer Ribbons Memorial Exhibition
Where: 400 S. Orange Ave.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 10-16
Started in Cape Cod in the 1990s through a philanthropic organization called Provincetown Community Compact, these colorful ribbons share notes for individuals who passed from AIDS. Now, the Provincetown Community Compact displays the ribbons annually to honor the 49 victims taken in Orlando.
49 Bells Ceremony
Where: 445 S. Magnolia Ave.
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12
As part of its “Acts of Love and Kindness”movement, One Orlando Alliance hosts a ceremony and ring 49 bells in honor of the victims of the shooting. The event shares the message for the Orlando community and more to volunteer, spread their stories and help others “through acts of love and kindness.”
The Dru Project’s Annual Memorial and Fundraiser
Where: Jack & Honeys, 808 E. Washington St.
When: Noon Saturday, June 8
This year would have been the 40th birthday of Christopher Andrew Leinonen, one of the 49 Pulse victims, and this event aims to celebrate his legacy and remember all those lost in the tragedy. The Dru Project
is a nonprofit organization that supports the LGBTQ+ youth community. The memorial event will include a drag show with Angelica Sanchez, Cara Cavalli and Myki Meeks and a raffle to help a Gay-Straight Alliance grant fund and LGBTQ+ youth education. There will also be food and drink options from Jack & Honey’s menu.
The Pendulum of Pride: A History of LGBTQ Resilience in Central Florida
Where: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.
When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9
This program takes viewers through the history of Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community with concentration on growth and resilience. The survey of history will be presented by David Matteson, a past board president of the LGBTQ History Museum of Central Florida, an organization that aims to gather and protect “the region's queer history,” founded in 2005.
