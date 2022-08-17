ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Psych Cat and Space Station stage 'Innate Nature' group exhibition on Saturday

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge "California Stop," by Christopher Noxon - image courtesy Psych Cat
image courtesy Psych Cat
"California Stop," by Christopher Noxon

The Space Station DIY gallery space continues its quiet comeback with this group art show dreamt up by avant-minded curators Psych Cat. Christian Stanley, Christopher Noxon, Eduardo Meza, Jeffrey Plettinck, Leo Cordovi, Mär Martinez and Sapphire Servellon will have new works featured, and food and spirits will be more than your usual room temperature wine- and-cheese jazz.

Drinks come courtesy of Sideward Brewing, and pulling up to sling some handmade noodles is Red Panda Noodle, the new concept from ex-Orlando Meats (which just this week shuttered) stalwarts Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker.

Event Details
"Innate Nature"

"Innate Nature"

Sat., Aug. 20, 6 p.m.

The Space Station 2539 Coolidge Ave., Orlando College Park

Free

