Psych Cat and Space Station stage 'Innate Nature' group exhibition on Saturday

The Space Station DIY gallery space continues its quiet comeback with this group art show dreamt up by avant-minded curators Psych Cat. Christian Stanley, Christopher Noxon, Eduardo Meza, Jeffrey Plettinck, Leo Cordovi, Mär Martinez and Sapphire Servellon will have new works featured, and food and spirits will be more than your usual room temperature wine- and-cheese jazz.
Drinks come courtesy of Sideward Brewing, and pulling up to sling some handmade noodles is Red Panda Noodle, the new concept from ex-Orlando Meats (which just this week shuttered) stalwarts Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker.