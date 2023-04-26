Pride Prom featuring ‘Drag Race’ alum Kerri Colby to glam up the Orlando Science Center Friday

Either for those who maybe didn't enjoy prom the first time around, or those who want to celebrate with their community when the essence of LGBTQ+ pride is more essential than ever, the second annual Pride Prom is happening at the Orlando Science Center Friday.
Themed around "Planet EVO: Evolution Is Inclusion" — which becomes ever more mordantly ironic given the dangerously stupid devolutionary tendencies of our Republican state majority, up to and including last week's anti-drag and anti-trans bills — the event promises dancing, a photobooth, DJ Scott Robert, cocktails and mocktails.
Headlining regally will be RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kerri Colby. Shine on, you're all royalty to me.
8 p.m., Friday, April 28, Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., comeoutwithpride.org, $30-$125.
Event Details
