Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Pride Prom featuring ‘Drag Race’ alum Kerri Colby to glam up the Orlando Science Center Friday

Celebrating LGBTQ+ pride is more essential than ever

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Pride Prom happens at the Science Center on Friday - Photo courtesy Kerri Colby/Facebook
Photo courtesy Kerri Colby/Facebook
Pride Prom happens at the Science Center on Friday

Either for those who maybe didn't enjoy prom the first time around, or those who want to celebrate with their community when the essence of LGBTQ+ pride is more essential than ever, the second annual Pride Prom is happening at the Orlando Science Center Friday.

Themed around "Planet EVO: Evolution Is Inclusion" — which becomes ever more mordantly ironic given the dangerously stupid devolutionary tendencies of our Republican state majority, up to and including last week's anti-drag and anti-trans bills — the event promises dancing, a photobooth, DJ Scott Robert, cocktails and mocktails.

Headlining regally will be RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kerri Colby. Shine on, you're all royalty to me.

8 p.m., Friday, April 28, Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., comeoutwithpride.org, $30-$125.

Event Details
Pride Prom

Pride Prom

Fri., April 28, 8 p.m.

Orlando Science Center 777 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$30-$125


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Super Gigantic Garage Sale has us seriously considering a drive to Ocala this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Super Gigantic Garage Sale happens in Ocala on Saturday

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

Two powerhouse literary talents unite this weekend to talk superheroes, race and gender in Chesya Burke’s new book ‘Hero Me Not’

By Jessica Bryce Young

Dr. Chesya Burke launches her new book 'Hero Me Not' this weeknd

Also in Arts + Culture

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Free Will Astrology: Libras need to get pushy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Get pushy.

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us