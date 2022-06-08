VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

PopStroke Orlando sets opening date

Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 11:26 am

IMAGE VIA POPSTROKE | FACEBOOK
Image via PopStroke | Facebook

The Tiger Woods-backed golf attraction PopStroke will open in Orlando on June 13.

The bougie putt-putt chain has made quite a splash among the middle managers and Bealls set in the state and the Waterford Lakes location is unlikely to be an exception.

The 18-hole putting courses are like PGA locations in miniature, moving away from the windmills, pirate ships and alligators of the average mini-golf game for a more refined take on a child's sport.

“We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Orlando community,” Woods shared in a press release. “PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf. We have created two 18-hole putting courses that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of age or skill level. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of players to our unique putting experience at PopStroke Orlando.

On top of golf, the location will also boast a restaurant with bites and beer. Orlando's first PopStroke is inside the Waterford Lakes Town Center at 321 N. Alafaya Trail. The attraction opens at 9 a.m.

