PopStroke Orlando sets opening date

click to enlarge
Image via PopStroke | Facebook
The Tiger Woods-backed golf attraction PopStroke will open in Orlando on June 13.
The bougie putt-putt chain
has made quite a splash among the middle managers and Bealls set in the state and the Waterford Lakes location is unlikely to be an exception.
The 18-hole putting courses are like PGA locations in miniature, moving away from the windmills, pirate ships and alligators of the average mini-golf game for a more refined take on a child's sport.
“We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Orlando community,” Woods shared in a press release. “PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf. We have created two 18-hole putting courses that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of age or skill level. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of players to our unique putting experience at PopStroke Orlando.
”
On top of golf, the location will also boast a restaurant with bites and beer. Orlando's first PopStroke is inside the Waterford Lakes Town Center at 321 N. Alafaya Trail. The attraction opens at 9 a.m.