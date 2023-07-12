2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Pop-culture collectors, Orlando Toy Show promises to quench your hunger for plastic

Plus there's a pretty deep roster of fandom faves making appearances

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Sting will be at the Orlando Toy Show - photo by JD Casto
photo by JD Casto
Sting will be at the Orlando Toy Show

There's a new pop-culture collector convocation in town, and it's shaping up quite nicely.

The simply named Orlando Toy Show promises three days of collectibles and action figures of the past and present, showcasing items that have tempted children's and collectors' unquenchable plastic hunger for the past five decades. That means plenty of dealers dishing out action figures, dolls, vehicles, POPs and more.

Just as importantly, there's a pretty deep roster of fandom-fave quests on tap for the long weekend, including personalities from Pawn Stars, actors from Fast and Furious, New Japan/WWE high-flyer TJP, ECW alum D-Von Dudley and AEW's Sammy Guevera and Tay Melo. And the crown jewel in that celebrity crown is (Owwwwww!) none other than wrestling legend Sting. The WCW, AEW and TNA MVP will be on hand in (yes!) full Crow-adjacent regalia for signings and photos on Saturday.

Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive, orlandotoyshow.com, $20-$1,000.

Event Details
Orlando Toy Show

Orlando Toy Show

Fri., July 14, 5 p.m., Sat., July 15, 10 a.m. and Sun., July 16, 10 a.m.

Rosen Plaza Hotel 9700 International Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

$20-$1000

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

