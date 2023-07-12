Pop-culture collectors, Orlando Toy Show promises to quench your hunger for plastic

click to enlarge photo by JD Casto Sting will be at the Orlando Toy Show

There's a new pop-culture collector convocation in town, and it's shaping up quite nicely.

The simply named Orlando Toy Show promises three days of collectibles and action figures of the past and present, showcasing items that have tempted children's and collectors' unquenchable plastic hunger for the past five decades. That means plenty of dealers dishing out action figures, dolls, vehicles, POPs and more.

Just as importantly, there's a pretty deep roster of fandom-fave quests on tap for the long weekend, including personalities from Pawn Stars, actors from Fast and Furious, New Japan/WWE high-flyer TJP, ECW alum D-Von Dudley and AEW's Sammy Guevera and Tay Melo. And the crown jewel in that celebrity crown is (Owwwwww!) none other than wrestling legend Sting. The WCW, AEW and TNA MVP will be on hand in (yes!) full Crow-adjacent regalia for signings and photos on Saturday.

Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive, orlandotoyshow.com, $20-$1,000.