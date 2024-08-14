Play in a Day gives talented Orlandoans only 24 hours to create a short original production

Can they pull it off?

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 10:05 am

Play in a Day happens at the Imagine Performing Arts Center - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Play in a Day happens at the Imagine Performing Arts Center
Live performances and stress tend to go hand in hand. But the Play in a Day performers might be in special need of heart-rate monitors.

These local artists will have 24 hours to create short plays with a theme only handed to them the day prior. They’ll present their efforts off-book at the Imagine Performing Arts Center at the Oviedo Mall this weekend.

A silent auction featuring gift cards, theme park tickets and original art will take place before the performances. All proceeds will go toward the LGBTQ+ Center of Orlando. VIP tickets include reserved seating and a couple of raffle tickets.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Imagine Performing Arts Center, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., $10-$25.

Event Details
Play In A Day

Play In A Day

Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Imagine Performing Arts Center 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo UCF

Buy Tickets

$20-$25
Location Details

Imagine Performing Arts Center

1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo UCF

penguinpointproductions.com


Zoey Thomas

