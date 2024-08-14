Play in a Day gives talented Orlandoans only 24 hours to create a short original production

These local artists will have 24 hours to create short plays with a theme only handed to them the day prior. They’ll present their efforts off-book at the Imagine Performing Arts Center at the Oviedo Mall this weekend.
A silent auction featuring gift cards, theme park tickets and original art will take place before the performances. All proceeds will go toward the LGBTQ+ Center of Orlando. VIP tickets include reserved seating and a couple of raffle tickets.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Imagine Performing Arts Center, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., $10-$25.
Event Details
Location Details
