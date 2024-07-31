Plant for Pollinators Giveaway at Mead Gardens gets you a free green friend for a good cause this weekend

Get a free plant, maybe save a bee

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 10:37 am

Plant for Pollinators Giveaway at Mead Gardens gets you a free green friend for a good cause this weekend
Photo via Mead Botanical Garden/Facebook
"First-come, first-served” isn’t a phrase often used to describe native wildflowers. But that’s exactly how the Florida Museum of Natural History and Florida Wildflower Foundation will be sending gratis plants home with attendees at a giveaway hosted at Mead Botanical Garden this weekend.

The Plant for Pollinators event will support pollinator conservation with a one-plant-per-guest giveaway, bug zoo, landscaping tutorial and sandhill and scrub restoration area exploration.

Take home a plant, beautify your patio and save a butterfly, moth or bee. These insect pollinators are vital to helping plants reproduce — and climate change is threatening their existence.

Noon, Saturday, Aug. 3, Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org, free.

Event Details
Plant for Pollinators Native Plant Giveaway

Plant for Pollinators Native Plant Giveaway

Sat., Aug. 3, 12 p.m.

Mead Botanical Garden 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Mead Botanical Garden

1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-623-3342

meadgarden.org


Zoey Thomas

July 31, 2024

