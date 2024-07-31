Plant for Pollinators Giveaway at Mead Gardens gets you a free green friend for a good cause this weekend

The Plant for Pollinators event will support pollinator conservation with a one-plant-per-guest giveaway, bug zoo, landscaping tutorial and sandhill and scrub restoration area exploration.
Take home a plant, beautify your patio and save a butterfly, moth or bee. These insect pollinators are vital to helping plants reproduce — and climate change is threatening their existence.
Noon, Saturday, Aug. 3, Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org, free.
