BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Photo exhibition 'The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America’s Jewish Vacationland' opens in Maitland this week

'Hovering somewhere between poetry and archeology'

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 9:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
'The Borscht Belt' photo exhibition opens this week - Photo courtesy Marisa Scheinfeld/Instagram
Photo courtesy Marisa Scheinfeld/Instagram
'The Borscht Belt' photo exhibition opens this week
There are few better compelling testaments to our old lifeways than the architectural ruins they leave behind. Today, the once-legendary “Borscht Belt” of New York State hotels stands as a marker of Jewish immigration, or as the Holocaust Museum puts it, a “tale of the assimilation of Jewish immigrants.”

Photographer Marisa Scheinfeld evocatively captures the eerie twilight of these abandoned resort ghost towns in this show. At its peak sometime in the 1950s, the New York Times claims that over 900 hotels were clustered in the Catskills, about two hours from New York City. The comedians breaking out from their stages — Sid Caesar, Rodney Dangerfield, Joan Rivers — defined an era. That era, though, has passed.

Scheinfeld reminds us of this in shots of empty, cracked swimming pools, tattered rose-colored hotel corridors, and overgrown carved stone steps decaying back into nature. Together with her photographs, this traveling exhibit collects old lighters, letter openers, postcards and other artifacts from the hotels on display.

Hovering somewhere between poetry and archeology, this show gives one a taste of life when immigrants assimilated by building destination resorts, if only so as to escape rejection and racism. The architectural ruins may be all the more poignant when contrasted with antisemitism’s dark venom evolving today.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 9 at the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, free but registration is required to attend.

Event Details
"The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America’s Jewish Vacationland"

"The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America’s Jewish Vacationland"

Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

free
Event Details
"The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America’s Jewish Vacationland"

"The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America’s Jewish Vacationland"

Sundays, 12 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. Continues through Sept. 9

Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center

851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-628-0555


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Richard Reep

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

By Houda Eletr

Saigon Night Market’s endless summer fest is coming to Orlando in June

Pulse 8-year anniversary commemorative events happening in Orlando this June

By Sarah Lynott

Pulse 8-year anniversary commemorative events happening in Orlando this June

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven

The Boulet Brothers unleash 'Dragula' Supermonsters on Orlando this week

By Matthew Moyer

The Boulet Brothers bring Dragula's Supermonsters to Orlando

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Clue' captures the madcap spirit of the board game-based cult film

By Seth Kubersky

Three women in formal evening attire are seated on a 1950’s-style brown couch. Three men in suits stand directly behind them. Each person is holding a murder weapon up in the air, looking at it.

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven

Two Orlando debuts: a family-friendly land at Universal, and a premium VIP backstage tour at Cirque du Soleil

By Seth Kubersky

A meet-and-greet with "Violin" and "Pencil" is part of the VIP backstage tour of Cirque du Soleil's "Drawn to Life" show.

Orlando's Kaitlyn Sardin is making some noise with her fusion of hip-hop and Irish dance

By Victor Rodriguez

Kaitlyn Sardin
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us