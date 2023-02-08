Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando hosts Paws in the Park at Lake Eola this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Paws in the Park happens this weekend in Lake Eola

With a woof-woof here and a woof-woof there, Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola this weekend.For 29 years, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has hosted this community event to raise funds for their work — providing care and finding homes for abandoned dogs and cats — and get the word out on all the pets in their care eager for adoption.The day features both human and canine diversions including the pet costume contest, dock diving, lure courses, a beer garden and a variety of food trucks and shopping. And it’s all for a good paws ... er, cause!