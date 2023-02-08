Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando hosts Paws in the Park at Lake Eola this weekend

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 2:00 am

click to enlarge Paws in the Park happens this weekend in Lake Eola - Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
Paws in the Park happens this weekend in Lake Eola

With a woof-woof here and a woof-woof there, Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola this weekend.

For 29 years, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has hosted this community event to raise funds for their work — providing care and finding homes for abandoned dogs and cats — and get the word out on all the pets in their care eager for adoption.

The day features both human and canine diversions including the pet costume contest, dock diving, lure courses, a beer garden and a variety of food trucks and shopping. And it’s all for a good paws ... er, cause!

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, pawsinthepark.org, free.

Event Details
The 29th Annual Paws In The Park

The 29th Annual Paws In The Park

Sat., Feb. 11, 10 a.m.

Lake Eola Park East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, Orlando Downtown

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
