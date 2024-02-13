Peace, Love + Vans rolls back into Central Florida for a vanlife weekender

Photo courtesy Vanlife/Facebook Peace, Love & Vans rolls back into Central Florida this weekend

Location Details Withlacoochee River Park 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City Elsewhere (352) 567-0264

Peace, Love & Vans rolls back into Central Florida this weekend for a festival celebrating the vanlife community (not the shoes!).The event, sponsored by Sarasota-based Vanlife Outfitters, invites attendees to immerse themselves in the mobile lifestyle through workshops, product demos and van tours. This festival is the only one of its kind in Florida, drawing over 400 kitted-out rigs to the site.Besides workshops on buildouts, solar and the like, there will be live entertainment, food trucks, yoga sessions, hikes and more. Attendees can meet van builders and well-known YouTubers and Instagram content creators.“From baby boomers, to remote workers, to people looking for more affordable housing alternatives … vanlife speaks to a lot of different people from all walks of life,” said Vanlife Outfitters co-founder Josh Theberge. Will vanlife be the life for you? Find out.