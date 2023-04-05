PAW Patrol Live show on a roll into Orlando this summer

The Pack is back and coming to the Addition Financial Arena for five new PAW-some live shows this August.
PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is coming to the Addition Financial Arena for shows running Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13.
"Heroes Unite" brings back the pups from the PAW Patrol cartoon for an interactive, family-friendly live show jam-packed with visual effects and catchy tunes, as well as chances for audiences members to help the Patrol out. These live shows have been going strong since 2016.
Tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
