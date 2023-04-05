Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

PAW Patrol Live show on a roll into Orlando this summer

An interactive, family-friendly live show jam-packed with visual effects and catchy tunes

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 3:31 pm

Paw Patrol Live bounds into Orlando this summer - Photo courtesy Paw Patrol Live/Facebook
Photo courtesy Paw Patrol Live/Facebook
Paw Patrol Live bounds into Orlando this summer

The Pack is back and coming to the Addition Financial Arena for five new PAW-some live shows this August.

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is coming to the Addition Financial Arena for shows running Friday through Sunday,  Aug. 11-13.

"Heroes Unite" brings back the pups from the PAW Patrol cartoon for an interactive, family-friendly live show jam-packed with visual effects and catchy tunes, as well as chances for audiences members to help the Patrol out. These live shows have been going strong since 2016.

Tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite

Fri., Aug. 11, 6 p.m., Sat., Aug. 12, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 13, 12 & 4 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF


Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
