Party like it's 1919 during Dapper Days at Orlando's Disney World this weekend

Put on your Sunday clothes, there's lots of (Disney) world out there!

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 12:48 pm

click to enlarge Dapper Day outings are bi-annually held at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. - Tammy Green
Tammy Green
Dapper Day outings are bi-annually held at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

Mark your almanacs, check your wardrobes, wax those mustaches and charter a zeppelin  for Disney's Main Street U.S.A. this weekend: The Dapper Day Holiday Outing will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11.

Each year, thousands of Disney fans flock to the parks to show off their (very) retro style and celebrate classic elegance and charm. Saturday's Dapper Day outing will take place at Hollywood Studios, while Sunday's event will go down at Animal Kingdom.

Los Angeles designer Justin J. began Dapper Day in 2011, creating a group that sports refined style in a fun and inventive way. Dapper Day has also expanded into a personal accessories brand, with many Disney-inspired pieces.

A Dapper Day pop-up will also happen inside Tren-D at Disney Springs from Dec. 8-11.

More information can be found on the Dapper Day website or, presumably, via telegram.

Trending

