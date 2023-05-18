Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 2:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red" - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red"
It’s been a decade since Southern storyteller Jim Loucks first played “Cemetery Golf” at the Orlando Fringe. This year, he returns with Booger Red, a similar multi-character monologue of autobiographically inspired musings about being raised in the conservative Baptist religion.

Growing up in the shadow of his titular hymn-singing, fire & brimstone-preaching pa, young Jim learned to overcome his oppressive childhood just as his dad endured his own abusive upbringing.

Director Lisa Chess has helped Loucks develop some vocal differentiation between his characters, as well as contributing kinetic interest on the minimalist set. But although his stories include some involving incidents and insights, the combination of Loucks’ lackluster diction, toneless singing and inconsistent energy levels conspired to keep me from engaging with his stories on anything more than the most surface level.

There are certainly some soulful bits to savor within Booger Red, but with so many strong solo shows available at the Festival, I’m afraid Loucks’ low-key reminiscences are going to get lost in the shuffle.

Event Details
"Booger Red"

"Booger Red"

Fri., May 19, 9:50 p.m., Sun., May 21, 7:10 p.m., Tue., May 23, 6 p.m., Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., Sat., May 27, 1:40 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 12 p.m.

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50


Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

66 events 81 articles

Booger Red
Jim Loucks

_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando horror con Spooky Empire is upon us, with a weekend of horror, cosplay and celebs

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire is back in Orlando this weekend

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is now hiring ‘scareactors’ for 2023 event

Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Ain’t Done Bad’

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Ain’t Done Bad’

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us