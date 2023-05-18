Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

Growing up in the shadow of his titular hymn-singing, fire & brimstone-preaching pa, young Jim learned to overcome his oppressive childhood just as his dad endured his own abusive upbringing.
Director Lisa Chess has helped Loucks develop some vocal differentiation between his characters, as well as contributing kinetic interest on the minimalist set. But although his stories include some involving incidents and insights, the combination of Loucks’ lackluster diction, toneless singing and inconsistent energy levels conspired to keep me from engaging with his stories on anything more than the most surface level.
There are certainly some soulful bits to savor within Booger Red, but with so many strong solo shows available at the Festival, I’m afraid Loucks’ low-key reminiscences are going to get lost in the shuffle.
Event Details
Location Details
Booger Red
Jim Loucks
_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter