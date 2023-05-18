Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red"

Event Details "Booger Red" Fri., May 19, 9:50 p.m., Sun., May 21, 7:10 p.m., Tue., May 23, 6 p.m., Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., Sat., May 27, 1:40 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 12 p.m. Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50 407-447-1700 66 events 81 articles

It’s been a decade since Southern storyteller Jim Loucks first played “Cemetery Golf” at the Orlando Fringe. This year, he returns with, a similar multi-character monologue of autobiographically inspired musings about being raised in the conservative Baptist religion.Growing up in the shadow of his titular hymn-singing, fire & brimstone-preaching pa, young Jim learned to overcome his oppressive childhood just as his dad endured his own abusive upbringing.Director Lisa Chess has helped Loucks develop some vocal differentiation between his characters, as well as contributing kinetic interest on the minimalist set. But although his stories include some involving incidents and insights, the combination of Loucks’ lackluster diction, toneless singing and inconsistent energy levels conspired to keep me from engaging with his stories on anything more than the most surface level.There are certainly some soulful bits to savor within, but with so many strong solo shows available at the Festival, I’m afraid Loucks’ low-key reminiscences are going to get lost in the shuffle._____